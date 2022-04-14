ARTICLE

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (the “Department”) has created a new webpage addressing the adult-use cannabis product taxation structure, including how to register with the Department, the Department's renewal requirements, the tax rate structure and how to file a return. This publication may signal a shift in regulatory oversight of the cannabis industry tax structure from the Office of Cannabis Management to the state's tax department. In sum, the webpage sets forth the following:

Adult-use cannabis products distributors must pay an excise tax on sales of these products to adult-use cannabis products retailers.

Adult-use cannabis products retailers must pay a retail excise tax on adult-use cannabis products sold to customers.

Registration with the Department is necessary before beginning to distribute or sell Adult-Use Cannabis products.

