Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

The House of Representatives passed both the MORE Act (again) and a bill dealing with medical marijuana research. In Maryland, the legislature voted to put marijuana legalization on the November ballot. DC has also been considering, but not passing, marijuana legislation. And finally, Nike makes hemp shoes.

more act

As expected, the House of Representatives passed the MORE Act late last week. It has been received in the Senate and referred to the Finance Committee. If history is any guide, it will languish there, but we'll keep you apprised of any movement.

medical marijuana research act

In other House news, the Medical Marijuana Research Act passed early this week. The legislation would allow researchers to access cannabis from state-legal dispensaries. Currently, researchers can only access marijuana from the University of Mississippi, which is widely believed to have a product inferior to that available elsewhere. Add to that the delays in getting approval for studies, and you get a frustrating situation. This bill is, like the MORE Act, in the hands of the Senate. Further bulletins as events warrant.

maryland

Turning our attention to the states, we note that the Maryland legislature passed a bill to put adult-use legalization on the ballot. Both H.B. 1, and H.B. 837, which implements legalization, now head to the Governor's desk.

district of columbia

With the ban on cannabis sales still in force in DC, the City Council recently turned its attention to the "gifting" phenomenon. Stores set up shop, selling stickers, T-shirts or other small items and give out marijuana with purchase. Everyone knows what's really going on, but it's technically within the law. A recent bill would have cracked down on such establishments and would have allowed all DC residents, 21 or older, to self-certify that they were entitled to medical marijuana, which can be bought and sold. The bill didn't garner sufficient support to pass, so the status quo remains.

and finally

Nike now offers three shoes made from hemp, as part of its sustainability program. Two versions of the Air Force 1 and a Blazer Mid '77 feature hemp woven fabric.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

