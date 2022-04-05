Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, the House of Representatives moves closer to voting on the MORE Act. Meanwhile, in the Senate, a bill on cannabis research makes its way through the process. In state news, New Jersey's dispensary licenses and sales bring controversy. On the other hand, New Mexico starts legal sales today. And finally, Las Vegas may get a pot-positive hotel.

MORE ACT

It's deja vu all over again. The MORE Act will get a House vote sometime soon, and will most likely pass. Although one could argue that Congress seriously discussing this legislation merits notice, it's not as if we haven't seen this before. Will the Senate pass it this time? Will the President sign it? Stay tuned, but don't hold your breath.

MARIJUANA RESEARCH

Speaking of the Senate, they've been occupied with cannabis, too. The Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act passed by unanimous consent late last week. Does the bipartisan Senate support indicate the House could pass this as well? Will the President sign it? We seem to have more questions than answers this week.

NEW JERSEY

Moving on to the states, regular readers will doubtless recall that New Jersey passed adult-use legalization just over a year ago. The state is now dealing with the real heavy lifting – setting up a marketplace. Many in the state, including the Senate President, Nick Scutari (D), are unhappy over the delay in awarding licenses. Hearings to follow.

NEW MEXICO

In contrast, New Mexico's adult-use sales begin today. Although not everyone is delighted over the details, customers will be encouraged to hear that there's no shortage of supply. In addition, two Native American tribes will also begin retail sales.

AND FINALLY

If you're headed to Las Vegas, and you're looking for a marijuana-friendly place to stay, the Artisan Hotel has plans to meet your needs.

