Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Kentucky works on a medical marijuana bill. A House resolution asks the United Nations to de-schedule cannabis. New Hampshire and Rhode Island look at legalizing marijuana. Congress would like the Food and Drug Administration to regulate CBD. And finally, a cannabis bar opens in Tennessee.

KENTUCKY

The Kentucky House passed a bill last week that legalizes medical marijuana in the state. Now, the bill seems to be running out of time, and steam, in the Senate. The legislative term ends early next week, and it looks like there aren't the days or the support to pass the legislation.

UNITED NATIONS

Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) would like the United States to use its influence in the United Nations to de-schedule marijuana. To that end, they've introduced a resolution in the House asking the US to do just that. Cannabis is currently on the UN's Schedule I of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Mace and Lee believe that many countries would legalize marijuana if it were removed from the Schedule.

NEW ENGLAND

From New Jersey to Maine, adult-use cannabis is legal, except for New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Both states are looking at changing that. In Rhode Island, legislators heard testimony on the governor's legalization plan, and discussed a separate bill introduced by members of the House and Senate.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, the House is busy with a legalization bill, and the governor seems less opposed than he has been in the past. However, prospects in the Senate, where both the majority leader and minority leader are against legalization, are less promising.

CBD

CBD products sit on store shelves pretty much everywhere. Based on that, you might think the Food and Drug Administration regulates them, to ensure safety and efficacy. But, you'd be wrong. As part of the Omnibus Appropriations bill, lawmakers direct the FDA to set up a regulatory framework for CBD and other cannabis derivatives. Although this is non-binding, it does show that Congress sees the problem and wants to fix it.

AND FINALLY

If you find yourself in Nashville, and you'd like some hemp-infused ketchup with your French fries, Buds & Brews has you covered. It's a sports bar, with the usual bar food on offer. However, if you'd like your condiments, desserts or mocktails with a little herbal refreshment, you can get that too.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.