Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

The ban on cannabis sales in DC remains in effect. The Delaware House voted against adult-use marijuana. New York is offering opportunities in the cannabis industry to those with marijuana convictions. The NCAA is relaxing its drug testing policy. And finally, a UK barrister wears a wig made of hemp.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

You can be forgiven for thinking, as we did, that with Congress in Democratic hands, DC's ban on cannabis sales would be ended. It seemed a reasonable expectation, but it was not to be. The original version of the recently-passed federal spending bill did not include the ban; the version that emerged out of conference did. In order to secure needed Republican votes, the version with the ban was the one that passed. We'd say better luck next time, but...

DELAWARE

Delaware's House of Representatives voted down a bill that would allow adult-use marijuana in the state. Although a majority of members supported the bill, a super-majority needed to get on board. Perhaps a legal market in Maryland or Pennsylvania would change some hearts and minds?

NEW YORK

As the Empire State gets ready to set up its cannabis market, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the first licenses will go to those with prior cannabis convictions. Those with a close family member with a marijuana offense will also get priority, as will nonprofits or businesses with leaders with a conviction. The state's Seeding Opportunity Initiative is the first in the nation to prioritize those with prior offenses.

NCAA

In the spirit of March Madness, we note that the NCAA relaxed its drug testing policy. The organization increased the amount of THC that must be present in the athlete's body to trigger a positive test result, and made the punishments imposed less severe. The changes are in line with those made by professional sports organizations.

AND FINALLY

If you've seen any English courtroom dramas, you know the barristers and jurists wear wigs in court. Traditionally, said wigs have been made from horsehair. (We don't know why, and it seemed like, to stick with the animal theme, a research rabbit hole we didn't want to investigate.) Now, stylish members of the bar can wear wigs made of hemp.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.