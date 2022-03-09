United States:
Public Hearing On Adult-Use Marijuana
09 March 2022
Foley Hoag LLP
Watch Foley Hoag partner Jesse Alderman participate in a hearing
with the PA senate law and justice committee on adult-use marijuana
where he discusses recommendations and best practices for future
legislation. View the video.
