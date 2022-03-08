Regardless of the industry, education and training your workforce is important. In the cannabis industry, it is critical and can significantly impact how consumers purchase cannabis moving forward. Perkins Coie associate Juan Fonseca Angel is joined by Maureen McNamara, Founder and Chief Facilitator of Cannabis Trainers, and Danny Gold, Co-Founder and CEO of ZolTrain an industry like cannabis, to discuss the importance of training both the workforce and the consumer. Maureen and Danny discuss the evolving regulatory framework that cannabis operators are currently working in and what best practices look like when it comes to consistently training their workforce. Juan also has our guests dig into how we educate the consumers and the role that the cannabis industry plays in ensuring a good experience with the product.

