The SAFE Act rises like the phoenix once again. An Ohio initiative heads to the legislature. Idaho legalizes hemp. Illinois has more licensing problems. And finally, if you're a woman who likes hemp drinks, Pepsi has a new product just for you.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) signed the medical marijuana bill into law.

SAFE ACT

You might call it Perlmutter's last stand. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) recently announced he will not run for re-election this year. The long-time advocate of banking reforms that would allow cannabis businesses to use the federal financial system has one more trick up his sleeve before heading home, though. His plan is to attach the SAFE Act to the America COMPETES Act of 2022. The House Rules Committee began consideration of the bill this week – further bulletins as events warrant.

OHIO

Most states pursue either the ballot initiative route or the legislative route to legalize marijuana. Advocates in Ohio are going down both roads. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CTRMLA) gathered enough signatures to mandate that the legislature consider their reform proposal. If the measure fails, the group can gather additional signatures to put the matter on the 2022 ballot.

IDAHO

Hemp is now legal in all 50 states! Idaho has started issuing licenses for producers and handlers; so far 8 have been granted. It's been a long time coming, the state's Farm Bureau began advocating for this 20 years ago, but the 2018 Farm Bill moved things along.

ILLINOIS

It's been a while since we've turned our gaze to the Land of Lincoln and its many cannabis licensing problems. Turns out, the problems have not gone away. The latest issue? Craft marijuana licenses. The state Supreme Court turned down the state's request to grant these licenses, meaning none will be issued until pending lawsuits are resolved. Forty licenses that were granted last summer will be allowed to proceed.

AND FINALLY

If you're a young female who's not much interested in energy drinks, Pepsi has a new hemp-infused beverage they'd like you to try. Rockstar Unplugged comes in three flavors and launched across the country this week. Cheers!

