Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

We're just one step away from medical cannabis in Mississippi. South Dakota's legislature is hard at work on medical marijuana licensing. And South Carolina has a medical cannabis bill in the works. Delaware, meanwhile, is looking at legalizing adult-use marijuana. And finally, we've got another Girl Scout cookie story.

mississippi

Could we really see medical cannabis in the Magnolia State? As loyal readers know, it's been a long and winding road since that ballot initiative in November 2020. But we could, at long last, be coming to the end. The legislature passed a bill that now heads to the governor's desk. The bill will become law if he signs it, or if he does nothing. If he vetoes, there are plenty of votes to override. So, this looks like a done deal.

south dakota

When William Shakespeare wrote, "The course of true love never did run smooth," he might have been talking about South Dakota and cannabis. There are a lot of bills working their way through the legislature that seek to either expand the market (Senate) or restrict it (House). Fun times ahead!

south carolina

Continuing our exploration of medical marijuana, debate on legalizing should start this week in the South Carolina Senate. It's taken eight years to get this far in the process, so who knows if it will go farther. Just getting a debate in a state with significant opposition to what would be a very limited program is surprising.

delaware

President Biden's home state is looking into adult-use marijuana. This is not their first time at this rodeo, as three previous bills have gone down to defeat. A House committee debates the bill this week, so we're early on in this process.

and finally

Selling Girl Scout cookies in front of a marijuana dispensary sounds like a very smart move. As we've reported before, it can come with complications. Although the Michigan situation ended happily for the Scouts, there's a new controversy in Arizona. Apparently, the rules there prohibit Scouts from selling in front of businesses they themselves can't enter. It seems like too good an opportunity to pass up.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

