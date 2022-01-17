Cannabis businesses raised more capital than ever before during the second half of 2021. The market is now over $26 Billion dollars annually in the United States and growing fast. We expect continued investment in this market over the next few years, and we are excited to help businesses in the space as they think about how to manage this rapid growth.

Cannabis investment jumps 82% the second half of 2021, 165% over 2020 levels.

