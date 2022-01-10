ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

We take a look at where things stand in Mississippi as regards medical marijuana. Montana began legal cannabis sales this week. The governor issued pardons for marijuana offenses in Colorado. What actions might the new Virginia governor take (or not take) as the state ramps up its cannabis industry? And finally, who better to tell you how to roll a joint than David Crosby?

Mississippi

Remember when Mississippi legalized medical marijuana in a 2020 ballot initiative? Many things have happened since then, but actual legalization isn't one of them. The Supreme Court invalidated the initiative. Lawmakers came up with a bill to implement the will of the voters. But in the end, the governor didn't call a special session of the legislature, despite calls to do so. So where are we now? A new legislative session may bring legal cannabis, or it may not.

Montana

A much different situation has unfolded in Montana. Voters passed a ballot initiative to legalize adult-use sales in 2020. Legislators worked with the state's Department of Revenue to create rules for the industry. Sales began on January 1.

Colorado

Cannabis has been legal in Colorado for so long that the rules of the road are well established. Now, the state is moving on to issues of social justice. Governor Jared Polis (D) issued over 1,300 pardons to those convicted of possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.

Virginia

2022 brings a new governor to Richmond. What will that mean for the cannabis industry in the state? Although outright hostility seems unlikely, Glenn Youngkin (R) seems less than enthusiastic about pushing the legalization process forward. It looks like it will be 2024 before sales begin.

And finally

If you'd like a go-to source for news on the cannabis industry in California, head on over to the Los Angeles Times' new video series - The Green Room. You can even get lessons in how to roll a joint from David Crosby.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.