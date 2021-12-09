The cannabis industry finally harpooned its white (or maybe green) whale when Governor Cuomo signed The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (or "MRTA") into law on March 31 - legalizing adult-use cannabis throughout New York. For anyone keeping tabs on the Empire State's state of cannabis - long viewed by many as one of the most exciting and potentially lucrative adult-use markets out there - you know it's been a long, hard and winding road. But hey, if adult use can make it here, it can make it . . .

And while it's still early days for the adult-use market in New York – regulators have yet to be appointed, rules have yet to be written – there's still a lot to learn from the text of MRTA itself. Here are five things you should know about the MRTA.



The Cannabis Control Board



The newly created Cannabis Control Board ("CCB") will be the epicenter of adult-use regulatory authority in New York. Among its many powers and responsibilities, the CCB will: (1) have the power to issue licenses; (2) have the discretion to limit the number of licenses issued in order to prioritize social equity applicants, encourage small business opportunities and to prevent the New York market from being controlled by a small group of large MSOs; and (3) promulgate the rules that will govern everything from licensing applications to the operation of New York's cannabis cultivators, distributors and retailers. The CCB will consist of five members, with the Chairperson and two other members being appointed by the Governor (with advice and consent of the State Senate), and the other two members appointed by the legislature – one by the Senate President, and one by the Speaker for the State Assembly.

Adult Use Licensing Criteria



While the CCB will have a lot to say about the form, content and evaluation of applications for the different category of licenses, the MRTA does include certain "selection criteria" meant to guide the CCB's rule-making process. In addition to prioritizing social and economic equity applicants (see more on that below), the CCB will seek to determine an applicant's ability to (1) comply with existing state laws and regulations, and the ability to guard against the illegal distribution of cannabis, (2) effectively use the license (does the applicant have the necessary land, equipment and experience to carry out the activities contemplated by the license), (3) "mitigate adverse environmental impacts", including carbon emissions, and (4) "contribute to communities and people disproportionally harmed by enforcement of cannabis laws."



This list is by no means exhaustive, and the CCB's regulations will put more meat on these bones, but the MRTA's criteria provides an important starting point for evaluating what kinds of applicants will have the best chances of procuring the license of their dreams.

#SocialEquityGoals



One of the MRTA's core, overarching legislative purposes is to promote social and economic equity by providing certain groups with a leg-up in what is certain to be a highly competitive licensing application process. To that end, the MRTA directs the CCB to "promote diversity in commerce, ownership, and employment, and opportunities for social and economic inequality in the adult-use cannabis industry." In fact, the MRTA provides the CCB with a specific social equity goal – "to award fifty percent of adult-use cannabis licenses to social and economic equity applicants." These include minority and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers (as defined in the law), and service-disabled veterans. The law also sets forth the requirements to qualify as one of these social and economic equity applicants. For example, in order to qualify as a women-owned business, women must own at least 51 percent of the company and exercise control over the day-to-day operations of the business.

No "Vertical" Licenses



While some states award "vertical" licenses – allowing a single company to cultivate, process, distribute and sell medical or adult-use cannabis – New York is forcing operators to pick a lane. The MRTA makes it unlawful for any person authorized to cultivate, process or distribute cannabis from having any direct or indirect interest in an entity licensed to operate a cannabis retail, delivery or on-site consumption business. In other words, it's one or the other.



Existing Registered Medical Organizations Don't Automatically Qualify For Adult-Use License



Licensed participants in New York's pre-existing medical cannabis program (referred to as Registered Organizations) may qualify for a license to also participate in the adult-use program but won't do so automatically. Instead, a Registered Organization's ability to obtain adult-use licenses is subject to the discretion of the CCB, and RO's looking to make the leap will have to meet certain requirements, and will be subject to all fees, rules and conditions imposed by the board.

