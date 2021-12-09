Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire UL Holdings Inc. ("Urbn Leaf"), a top California cannabis retailer with a dominant position in Southern California and LPF JV Corporation ("Loudpack"), a leading manufacturer, cultivator and distributor of award-winning cannabis brands in California . Following completion of the Transactions, Harborside is expected to be renamed StateHouse Holdings ("StateHouse"), subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Duane Morris partner Nanette Heide, who led the team that acted as United States legal counsel to Harborside, commented, "We are super proud of Harborside for taking on the challenge of pursuing two opportunities almost simultaneously and delighted to be the legal team that led them through this intense process."

