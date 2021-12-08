The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative needs your input.

The New York State Cannabis Workforce Initiative is a collaboration between the New York State School of Industrial & Labor Relations at Cornell University and the Workforce Development Institute. Their mission is to promote and support social equity in the adult-use cannabis market by providing quality workforce development and legal education. Their work, supported in part by a state budget appropriation, prioritizes diversity, equity and quality jobs in the emerging cannabis industry through skills training, entrepreneurism services, workforce supports, legal education for employees and employers, and the development of high-road career pathways.

By answering this survey, you will provide valuable information for workforce development and educational programs being designed for workers, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Please submit your responses by Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Please share your e-mail in the designated location at the end of the survey to learn more about the project as it moves forward.

Please click here to complete the survey.

You can also access the survey at: https://cornell.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9YpheZhExIYN74a

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. All responses and respondent information are confidential and will only be used in the aggregate. If you have any questions about the survey or the Cannabis Workforce Initiative, please contact Esta_Bigler_ilr-lel@cornell.edu.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.