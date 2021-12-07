ARTICLE

The cannabis industry has exploded in the past decade, from a taboo topic to a multi-billion dollar industry. As the legal cannabis industry continues to evolve, it is crucial to stay on top of industry trends and the ever-changing regulatory landscape. Tune into The Grass is Greener: Cannabis Law News, hosted by Husch Blackwell's Cannabis Law team as they discuss the most pressing topics in the cannabis industry.

Episode 2: ESG in the Cannabis Industry: More than a Buzzword

In this episode of The Grass is Greener: Cannabis Law News, Husch Blackwell cannabis attorneys Marshall Custer and Alyssa Samuel dive into ESG and what it means for the cannabis industry, specifically the regulated marijuana industry. They explore what it means to take a holistic approach to ESG and how today's cultural climate is setting the stage for increased demand for responsible companies by consumers. Cannabis companies have always been required to be good corporate citizens, but what does the future of ESG hold for the industry?

