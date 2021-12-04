Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week brought the long-awaited South Dakota Supreme Court decision on their adult-use ballot initiative, and, spoiler alert: it wasn't what cannabis advocates had hoped. Yet another industry comes out in favor of marijuana banking. Germany may legalize cannabis. Uber Eats in Canada is now offering marijuana. And finally, we all know about Black Friday, but what about Green Wednesday?

SOUTH DAKOTA

Despite the support of well over 50% of the Mount Rushmore state's voters, South Dakota will need to be removed from those lists of states with legal adult-use marijuana. Seven months ago, the South Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments concerning the state's 2020 ballot initiative legalizing adult-use cannabis. Last week, they struck down the initiative for a violation of the state's single subject rule. So, it's back to the drawing board for advocates, who are collecting signatures for the 2022 ballot.

CANNABIS BANKING

We reported earlier that many of the nation's governors support banking reform for the marijuana industry. Now, the credit union industry has joined their voices to the choir. Eager to offer services in states where cannabis is legal, several trade associations sent a letter to Congress asking for a change in the banking laws. The fly in the ointment? Those most in favor of legalization are reluctant to allow banking without some move on federal decriminalization.

GERMANY

Germany's new governing coalition announced that they will be introducing a cannabis legalization bill early next year. Of course, there are myriad details to be worked out, but perhaps Luxembourg's decriminalization has started a trend.

UBER EATS

If you'd like to order some cannabis in Ontario, Uber Eats will gladly make that happen. The app now lists Tokyo Smoke on its marketplace. Customers can order through the app and pick up at any of their locations. No word yet on any plans to expand to other provinces.

AND FINALLY

If you've been waiting for a cannabis-themed day to emerge around Thanksgiving, wait no longer. Green Wednesday is now joining Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. It's the day before Thanksgiving, when consumers stock up on cannabis – perhaps with an eye to trying out a new recipe, as we reported here.

