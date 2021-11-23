Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Lawmakers called on President Biden to grant clemency to those incarcerated for non-violent marijuana crimes. Several governors called on Congress to pass a marijuana banking bill. Speaking of bills, we have the full text of the new Republican legalization proposal. West Virginia opens its first medical cannabis dispensary. And finally, if the thought of yet another holiday season has you feeling frazzled, you might want to check out some new Thanksgiving recipes.

clemency

In 2019, candidate Joe Biden spoke out in favor of decriminalizing cannabis and pardoning those in jail for marijuana-related offenses. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are now asking him to make good on those promises. In a letter sent to the President, they asked him to pardon federal non-violent offenders. No word yet on the President's answer to their correspondence.

banking

That's not the only letter making its way around Capitol Hill. Almost half the country's governors signed a letter calling on Congress to pass a marijuana banking law. Concerned about the dangers of a cash-only industry, they favor the SAFE Act. This legislation currently forms part of the National Defense Authorization Act – it's anyone's guess if it remains.

republican cannabis bill

We reported last week that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) planned to introduce a marijuana legalization bill. She's now done so. Text of the bill available here. Info on the bill's progress available here.

west virginia mmj dispensary

In 2017, West Virginia governor Jim Justice (R) signed a law legalizing medical marijuana in the state. This month, the state's first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors. Trulieve Morgantown has four dispensary permits and plans to open an additional location in Weston.

and finally

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you're looking for a way to liven up that green bean casserole, you could add some cannabis to the dish. Just remember, a little goes a long way.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll be off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, so look for the next Week in Weed on December 3, 2021.

