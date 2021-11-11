Texas CBD dispensaries are feeling the see-saw of the court system as the legality of Delta-8 THC changes sides yet again. On October 15, 2021, the Department of State Health Services listed the chemical as a controlled substance. Later that month, a circuit court judge denied a petition for a temporary restraining order to enjoin the enforcement of Delta-8 as a controlled substance. Just yesterday, a Travis County judge granted an injunction filed by an Austin-based CBD dispensary that temporarily prohibits the state from treating delta-8 as a controlled substance.

So dispensaries in Texas should know that delta-8 remains legal . . . for now.

