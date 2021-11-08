Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we have a check in on Mississippi, Arkansas and South Dakota, to see how the move to legalize is progressing (or not) in those states. We also link to two run-downs of election results – marijuana appeared on the ballot in many places. And finally, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are back in the news.

MISSISSIPPI

Yet another week where the headline in Mississippi is: Still No Special Session to Deal with Medical Marijuana. The current holdup is that Gov. Reeves (R) wants clear limits on how much cannabis a patient can purchase and how much THC is in that cannabis. A new twist in this plotline is that the state's regular legislative session will start in a couple of months, so time is running out to hold a special session.

ARKANSAS

A pro-legalization group, Arkansas True Grass, is gathering signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative that would allow an unlimited license adult-use cannabis market in Arkansas. They've tried and failed in 2016 and 2020, so will this be a case of "If At First You Don't Succeed, Try, Try Again" or "Three Strikes And You're Out"? We'll keep our eye on this and let you know.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Another pro-legalization group, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, finds themselves in a similar position. They're also gathering signatures to put adult-use on the ballot. Of course, this is familiar territory for them, but they're not counting on the legislature to deliver. As we've reported before, they have every reason to be pessimistic.

ELECTION ROUND-UP

Even when there aren't splashy, state legalization measures for voters to consider, marijuana is still on the ballot. Marijuana Business Daily has their look at the returns here. Cannabis Business Times focuses on five decisions here.

AND FINALLY

Snoop Dogg has released a weed anthem (our question – what took him so long?) and Martha Stewart has a new line of CBD gummies.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.