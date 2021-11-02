ARTICLE

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Luxembourg becomes the first place in Europe to legalize adult-use marijuana. We check in on Rhode Island and Mississippi to find out where they stand in legalizing adult-use and medical cannabis. New York's Cannabis Control Board issued some proposed rules. And finally, it's the time of year when rumors of cannabis in the candy pop up – is there any truth to it?

LUXEMBOURG

Legal adult-use cannabis is coming to Europe. The government of Luxembourg supports legalizing both cultivation and consumption by those 18 and older, in an effort to decrease use of the illegal market. If you're wondering where Luxembourg is exactly, it's a small, landlocked country that borders Belgium, Germany and France. Could this be a tipping point for the continent generally? Probably not, but you never know!

RHODE ISLAND/MISSISSIPPI UPDATE

Moving from one of Europe's smallest countries to the US's smallest state, things look promising for legal adult-use marijuana in Rhode Island. Lawmakers are discussing what a cannabis regulatory system would look like.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, legislators are revising a medical marijuana proposal. Still no word from the governor on when he might call a special session.

NEW YORK

New York‘s Cannabis Control Board (CCB) issued proposed rules allowing medical cannabis patients to grow plants for their personal use. And the state's Office of Cannabis Management is working on expungement of cannabis records.

AND FINALLY

In the 1970s, it was widely believed that evildoers put razor blades in apples at Halloween. Since no kid wants to eat apples when candy is available, this didn't really put much of a damper on the festivities. Fast forward to the 2020s, and there's a new rumor – that there's cannabis in the candy! Are our children at risk? Not really. According to research by University of Delaware Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Joel Best, reports of these incidents are greatly exaggerated. So enjoy your trick-or-treating!

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

