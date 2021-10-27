The immensely popular and profitable version of tetrahydrocannibinol known as delta-8 continues to catch the attention of state governments, where Texas regulators are the latest state to add delta-8 THC to its list of schedule I narcotics. Delta-8 was arguably legalized on a federal level by the 2018 Farm Bill so long as the product is derived from hemp, not marijuana. However, the 2018 Farm Bill only created a floor for the regulation of hemp, and states are within their authority to regulate hemp more strictly than the federal government. So while delta-8 might be federally legal, Texas now joins a growing list of states who have singled out the chemical compound and classified it as a controlled substance. This change increases the risk for brick and mortar as well as e-commerce retailers who sell delta-8 products in Texas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.