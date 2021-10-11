Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Nevada legalizes cannabis lounges. California allows medical marijuana in hospitals. Could Nebraska legalize medical marijuana in 2022? And finally, we check in on Clint Eastwood's continuing fight against bogus CBD advertising.

nevada

If you'd like to open a cannabis lounge in Nevada, now's the time to turn in your application. Under a law that passed earlier this year, the Cannabis Compliance Board looks to award permits for public spaces that would allow cannabis consumption. Fees range from $10,000 to $100,000, and the Board is particularly interested in hearing from Black and Latino applicants.

california

Terminally ill patients in California hospitals can now use medical marijuana for pain relief. Under a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D), known as "Ryan's Law," patients can consume cannabis under controlled circumstances. Supporters of the bill hope this will decrease the need for heavy opiate use in the final stages of illness.

nebraska

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. This adage could be the motto of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana as they begin yet another quest to legalize medical cannabis in the state. A previous ballot initiative collected enough signatures, but the state's Supreme Court invalidated it. Recent attempts to legalize in the legislature have gone nowhere. And this effort faces opposition from the governor. Further bulletins as events warrant.

and finally

Clint Eastwood has appeared in this segment before, most recently here, for his battle against CBD companies using his likeness without permission. This week, a federal district court in Los Angeles awarded the actor $6.1 million in damages in his action against three CBD manufacturers. We can only guess that they don't feel very lucky.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

