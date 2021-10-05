Welcome to our weekly roundup of CBD and hemp-related legal and regulatory news:
CBD
Ore. regulator issues recall for hemp CBD tincture produced by Cura CS
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) revealed the hemp CBD tincture produced by Cura CS, and sold under its Select brand, is subject to a mandatory recall. The OLCC reports consumers using the mislabeled product could get high and "become unexpectedly impaired" because of its "undisclosed levels of THC." It's estimated that approximately 500 units were sold starting June 19 and about 200 remain in the inventories of retailers. The Province
CBD company hits another with TM infringement suit
CBD manufacturer SunFlora hit another CBD brand with a trademark
infringement suit in an Ill. federal court, accusing
the duo behind the brand of misappropriating SunFlora's
trademarks for their own CBD line and breaching their contracts as
SunFlora affiliates. SunFlora alleges the brothers Brian and James
Kevin Harvey signed affiliate agreements to sell SunFlora's
Sunmed-branded CBD products as franchisors at three "Your CBD
Store" locations in Ill. But, SunFlora accuses the pair of
using its intellectual property rights, including trade secrets, as
they sell a competing CBD product called HempTonic CBD at the Your
CBD Store locations. The suit includes counts of federal and common
law TMI, unfair competition, false advertising, breach of contract
and violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Among other things,
SunFlora is seeking an order for the defendants to remove the
purportedly false or misleading ads and to prohibit the Harveys
from operating any CBD business for two years within 100 miles of
their franchise stores. Law 360 (sub. req.)
Hemp
States debate whether to hand over authority to USDA as 2014 Farm Bill pilot programs expire
Four tribes and three states, Hawaii, Miss. and N.H., determined they will let the USDA play the lead role in regulating their respective hemp markets. The states are partially motivated by funding concerns. Two prominent hemp-growing states, Wis. and N.C., recently decided to allow the Department of Agriculture to regulate hemp within their borders, and others are in the process of deciding whether to hand over authority to USDA as the pilot programs authorized under the 2014 Farm Bill expire at the end of 2021. Given the size of the Wis. and N.C. markets, it's raised questions over whether the USDA will be able to handle the additional responsibility. Nearly a dozen other states remain undecided. Agri-Pulse
U.S.'s largest hemp processing facility opens in southern Ind.
HempRise, which extracts CBD from hemp and supplies it to other companies, invested $80 million in a 100,000-square-foot facility. The company selected Kentuckiana as its location because the crops are nearby and the area is near many large cities. It will be the largest hemp processing facility in the U.S. and will employ about 50 people. WDRB
