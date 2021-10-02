State Attorneys General (AGs) play a central role in enforcing cannabis laws and protecting consumers. As legalization continues to sweep the country, the interplay between state and federal law demands particular attention. In this edition of The 411 on 420, Perkins Coie senior counsel Andrew Kline discusses the role of the State AGs with Austin Bernstein, Director of the Cannabis Project at the AG Alliance and an Assistant AG in Colorado. Austin shares background on the bipartisan nature of the AG Alliance and how private sector groups can engage with AGs on cannabis issues.

