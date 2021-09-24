Big changes are happening in California's state regulatory system for cannabis. The major change that has already happened is that the three separate entities previously charged with regulating cannabis state-wide (Bureau of Cannabis Control; Department of Food and Agriculture, CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division; Department of Public Health, Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch), have all been consolidated into the new "Department of Cannabis Control." Modified regulations are being drafted, and downstream changes are all taking place now. See the press release announcing these regulations on the Department of Cannabis Control's website here.

JMBM's Legal Cannabis Group will continue to monitor updates as they are announced, and we welcome inquiries about whether these changes will impact your business.

