To say that the United States has a complicated relationship with hemp is an understatement. In this edition of The 411 on 420, Perkins Coie partner Barak Cohen discusses hemp's complicated past and promising future with Eric Steenstra, founding member of the Hemp Industries Association, Vice President of the California Hemp Council and President of Vote Hemp, the political advocacy organization that he co-founded in 2000. Eric shares insights on how the industry was able to self-regulate prior to the Farm Bill, how the passing of the Farm Bill resulted in a lawsuit against the DEA, and the future of the industry.

Listen to "Delta 8, CBD, 1% THC, and Other Issues Affecting the Hemp Industry: A Conversation with Eric Steenstra - Episode 15" on Spreaker.

Note that all episodes are available on Apple, Google and Spotify.

