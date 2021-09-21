Upcoming PLUS Webinar: "SPAC and Related IPO Litigation as it has Evolved & The Current State of SEC Regulation of Disclosure"

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Join leading securities partners Greg Markel and Gina Ferrari for a complimentary webinar put on by the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) next week. The program "SPAC and Related IPO Litigation as it has Evolved & The Current State of SEC Regulation of Disclosure," will be moderated by Greg Markel, and the panel will include Gina Ferrari, Kieran Hughes of McGriff, Kevin LaCroix of the D&O Diary, and Deirdre Martin of Sompo International.

It is going to be an interesting session and we hope you are able to join us!

For further information and to register, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.