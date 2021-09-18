Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

New York adds more members to its cannabis board. California proposes new marijuana rules. Cannabis may be on the 2022 ballot in Nebraska. And finally, veterinarians in Nevada can now prescribe CBD to their patients.

NEW YORK

As we reported last week, New York's new governor added new members to its Cannabis Control Board. Now, the state Senate and General Assembly have followed suit. Once the board is fully populated, work on rules for the new industry can begin.

CALIFORNIA

The Department of Cannabis Control issued new proposed rules, which are set to take effect later this month. Changes include new regulations regarding product samples, a change to the definition of cannabis business owners in the state and a loosening of rules around the sale of branded merchandise.

NEBRASKA

Could cannabis be on the 2022 ballot in Nebraska? Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana certainly hope so. The group filed language for two ballot measures recently, and hope to start gathering signatures later this month. The first measure would protect doctors and patients from criminal penalty, and the second would direct the Legislature to set up a system to allow the sale of medical marijuana.

AND FINALLY

Why should Fido and Rover be left out of the CBD craze? In Nevada, veterinarians will soon be able to discuss and prescribe cannabidiol with their patients patients' owners. Although many CBD products are available for pets, owners have questions about how to administer them and their overall safety. Under Nevada's new law, vets can answer those questions without fear of repercussion.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.