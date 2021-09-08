ARTICLE

In this edition of The 411 on 420, Perkins Coie partner Megan Morrissey was joined by Nancy Whiteman (CEO of Wana Brands), Gail Rand (CEO and Founder of grand consulting), and Allison Pugina (Category Manager of Canopy Growth Corporation) to discuss product development and branding strategies within the cannabis industry. As co-authors of the recently-released white paper series entitled " Building New Foundations in the Cannabis Industry: Creating Gender Parity through Ownership, Leadership, Boards, Pay Equality, Branding, and Capital", the group specifically discusses how cannabis companies can thoughtfully market to the female consumer base and increase overall revenue.

Listen to “Actionable Insights for Winning Product Development and Branding Strategies – Episode 14” on Spreaker.

Note that all episodes are available on Apple, Google and Spotify.

