The hemp cannabinoid marketplace has spent the last few years evolving at a fevered pace. However, for the first time in several years, we're beginning to see a more mature marketplace, market participants, and most importantly, consumers. The market is now engaging in a renewed focus on scaling towards stricter best practices and regulatory frameworks. Please join us as we discuss not only where the marketplace is, but more so, where it is heading and how industry participants should prepare to remain ahead of the curve.

Download program materials here.

Speakers:

Michael McQueeny, Counsel, Foley Hoag LLP

Stephen Bartlett, Associate, Foley Hoag LLP

Tina Papagiannopoulos, Associate, Foley Hoag LLP

