Ian Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) was queried by Reuters for an August 19, 2021, article titled "U.S. Cannabis Insurers Get Ready to Roll as Federal Legalization Nears." The article identifies the insurance industry's projected response to the prospective legalization of marijuana, citing the six U.S. states that have legalized cannabis along with the District of Columbia for medical or recreational use. In response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's ambitious draft bill to legalize cannabis, Ian said "Schumer's measure is unlikely to become law in its current form, given Democrats' narrow majority in the Senate and its broad scope."

