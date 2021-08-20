Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

The FDA says CBD is not a dietary supplement. California refuses to allow cannabis in prisons. New Jersey marijuana rules will get a vote this week. And finally, if you'd like to use your iPhone to buy cannabis, there's an app for that.

the fda and cbd

The Food and Drug Administration this week refused to allow the sale of CBD as a dietary ingredient. The agency approved CBD as an ingredient in Epidiolex as we reported here, and it removed Epidiolex from the Controlled Substances List, as we reported here. But, in the agency's view, that approval as an active ingredient in a pharmaceutical means it cannot approve it as a dietary supplement. The industry now looks to Congress to legislate a solution.

cannabis in california prisons

If you're behind bars in the Golden State, you can no longer posses marijuana. Overturning a 2019 lower court decision that allowed prisoners to possess, but not ingest, cannabis, the California Supreme Court ruled that Proposition 64 did not apply to prisoners.

new jersey

This week brings some regulatory clarity to New Jersey's marijuana market. The state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission meets to enact rules for the industry. Legal sales must start within 180 days.

and finally

Do you use an iPhone to access Weedmaps? Are you frustrated that you can only browse menus of your local retailers? This week brings you good news, as you can now purchase cannabis directly from the app.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll be off next week, so we'll see you again on September 3.

