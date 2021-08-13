Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Ohio's legislative proposal to legalize cannabis was rejected by the Secretary of State. Veteran access to medical marijuana advanced this week. Michigan announced the winners of its Veteran Marijuana Research grants. New York's new governor may mean changes in the cannabis industry. And finally, marijuana got a shout-out at the NFL Hall of Fame ceremony.

OHIO

As we reported last month, advocates in Ohio proposed legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state. Secretary of State David Yost recently rejected the group's summary of the legislation, stating that “In total, the summary does not properly advise a potential signer of a proposed measure's character and limitations.” Undaunted, a spokesman for the group says they plan to review the comments and resubmit.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Veterans' access to medical cannabis advanced through the Senate Appropriations Committee this week. Proposed as an amendment to funding for the Department of Veterans' Affairs, the measure would allow VA doctors to prescribe marijuana and prohibit any interference or denial of services to veterans who use cannabis in legal states.

RESEARCH GRANTS

In other veterans news, the state of Michigan announced the winners of their Veteran Marijuana Research grants. Two groups, Wayne State University and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), will receive funding to study the efficacy of cannabis in treating medical issues among veterans and preventing veteran suicide.

NEW YORK

As you may have heard, the Empire State will have a new governor in the near future. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) will move into the governor's mansion later this month, and the cannabis industry seems to be cautiously optimistic. But there are concerns that a change in political leadership could lead to delays in the industry roll-out, hurting smaller companies. We'll just have to wait and see.

AND FINALLY

Turning to the world of sports, if you caught the NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony over the weekend, you may have noticed that Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, wide receiver) called on the NFL, and the sports world generally, to accept the use of “plant medicines.” I think we all know what he meant.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

