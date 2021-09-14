ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

While most people are discussing federal legalization of cannabis these days, the industry operates at a local level and the role of state-level cannabis associations is crucial. Perkins Coie associate Michael Bleicher is joined by Truman Bradley, Executive Director of the Marijuana Industry Group (MIG), the oldest and largest trade association in Colorado for the legal cannabis industry. During the podcast, Michael and Truman discuss how cannabis regulation currently varies all the way down to the city level and whether a one-size-fits-all approach to federal legalization would be effective or if a more nuanced approach is needed. Truman also shares his thoughts on how the pandemic has impacted the cannabis industry in Colorado.

Listen to "The Role of State-Level Cannabis Associations: A Conversation with Truman Bradley – Episode 12" on Spreaker.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.