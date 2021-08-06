Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

The Illinois licensing lottery takes center stage this week. Several states may have ballot initiatives in 2022. Louisiana's decriminalization law went into effect this week. And finally, we introduce you to Cannabis the Cat.

illinois

The never-ending saga of Illinois' cannabis licensing continues. They finally issued licenses – good. And now there's yet another lawsuit over the next round of licensing – less good.

state ballot initiatives

Several states seek to join the list of adult-legal jurisdictions via 2022 ballot initiatives. Idaho supporters can start collecting signatures. Arkansas proponents are also busy getting John Hancocks from citizens. In Missouri, "formatting issues" have been an issue for advocates. Oklahoma may see two initiatives to put medical and adult-use in the state Constitution. The Wyoming Secretary of State approved two initiatives: one on medical cannabis and one on decriminalization. Stay tuned for more!

louisiana

As we reported back in June, Louisiana passed a decriminalization bill. The law went into effect on Sunday, and the bill's sponsor, Rep. Cedric Glover (D) launched a public awareness campaign to explain what you can and cannot do. Based on the poster they've designed, it's complicated.

and finally

If you're looking for a way to explain marijuana to young people, perhaps Cannabis the Cat could help you out. He's a green cat who rides a magic carpet made of hemp, and you can join in his adventures with a storybook, a coloring book (because, of course), or a plush figure.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

