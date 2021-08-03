Andrew Turnbull spoke with Corporate Counsel about how in-house counsel are reviewing corporate cannabis policies in light of new state laws allowing for medicinal marijuana use and the introduction of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.

"For the ability to attract talent in a tight labor market, I've seen a number of companies move away from banning cannabis," Andrew said.

However, companies that contract with the federal government still must ban the use of marijuana outside work, regardless of state law, he added.

