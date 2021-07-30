Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

We start off with an amendment to federal legislation that would protect state-legal cannabis programs. Then we move on to the states, where Mississippi is holding hearings on medical marijuana. Ohio's legislature may take up adult-use legislation. Could North Carolina also get in on the action? And finally, there's a restaurant where lobsters and cannabis mix.

PROTECTIONS FOR STATE-LEGAL PROGRAMS

An amendment to a federal appropriations bill protecting state-legal cannabis programs from federal interference gathered some steam this week. The Blumenauer-McClintock-Norton-Lee amendment would prohibit Justice Department funds from being used to enforce federal law against marijuana in states where it is legal. Additional cosponsors have signed on to the language, and it could come up for a vote next week.

MISSISSIPPI

Work on a medical cannabis program continues in the Magnolia State. Lawmakers are hashing out a bill that would establish a program similar to the one voters approved last November. The governor has indicated that he will not call a special session to vote on the measure until he sees a bill he will sign.

OHIO

The Coalition to Treat Marijuana Like Alcohol wants to see adult-use cannabis legalized in Ohio. They are in the process of submitting a summary of their proposed legislation to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost, along with 1,000 signatures. If he approves the measure, the group will need to collect 133,000 signatures in order to compel the legislature to consider it.

NORTH CAROLINA

A medical cannabis program advanced in the North Carolina Senate recently, passing through the body's Finance Committee. It still has two more committees to get through, as well as a floor vote, before it goes to the House. Support has been strong so far; we'll see if the measure's luck holds in future.

AND FINALLY

If you give cannabis to lobsters before cooking them, is that more humane? A Maine restaurant claims it is, and there may be some science behind the idea. Kudos to the Portland Press-Herald for the excellent headline.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

