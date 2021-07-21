ARTICLE

Welcome to our weekly roundup of CBD and hemp-related legal and regulatory news:

According to a Facts & Factors report, the CBD infused beverages market, valued at around $3.4 billion in 2020, is expected to make over $14.6 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of approximately 27.5% between 2021 and 2026. The report noted “the market for CBD-infused drinks is largely driven by the rising authorization and certification for recreational cannabis in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, because of the increasing incidence of numerous respiratory disorders, there is a growing movement away from smoking cannabis and adopting healthier edible options, which is pushing the market growth.” Financial News Media

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey found while it's possible the conduct of CV Sciences executives Michael Mona Jr. and Michael Mona III supports a lesser sanction, “they have not identified any precedent that requires the court to give greater weight to the harshness of the result than the court's other good-cause considerations, so I will not second-guess the magistrate judge's analysis.” In Dec., Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler partially granted a sanctions motion brought by lead plaintiff Richard Ina, a trustee of the Ina Family Trust, in which Ina argued the Monas' former attorneys concealed evidence and stonewalled discovery requests. The court granted Ina's request to deem all objections untimely and waived, to compel the Monas to respond to interrogatories and requests for production, and to pay 85% of the fees for the sanctions motion. Law 360 (sub. req.)

Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed legislation to regulate a hemp-derived form of THC that is being sold throughout the state without being tested and regulated. The move will bring it under the purview of the state's seed-to-sale tracking system. Whitmer said the THC derivative, known as delta-8, will be covered by state law and regulated by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency starting Oct. 11. Delta-8, which can be derived from federally legal hemp, is available for sale to anyone at retailers that can't currently sell medical or adult-use marijuana products. Law 360 (sub. req.)

Ky. Hemp Association argues for Delta-8 THC products

The Ky. Department of Agriculture said because Delta-8 THC products aren't legal at the state or federal level, and they're considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance, shops were raided and employees are potentially facing drug trafficking charges. A spokesperson said Delta-8 THC products can be made with battery acid and pool chemicals, are making people sick and have traces of harmful chemicals and metals. However, the Ky. Hemp Association argues Delta-8 THC products are natural and fall into the legal category for hemp. “We have over 100 other compounds. There's CBG, CBN, Delta-10, Delta-8. There's all these other compounds,” said Katie Moyer. While they know there's some gray area in the legal dispute, the association is asking for raids to cease until the issues surrounding Delta-8 are clarified. WKYT

