self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 16 Part 1: Cannabis Legalization and the Effect on the L&E World

self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 16 Part 2: Cannabis Legalization and the Effect on the L&E World

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 16: Cannabis Legalization and the Effect on the L&E World - Part 1 & 2

In this two-part episode, Scott Mallery, Counsel in the Labor and Employment department of Seyfarth's Sacramento office, Jennifer Mora, Senior Counsel in the Labor and Employment department of Seyfarth's San Francisco office, and Stanley Jutkowitz, Senior Counsel in the Corporate and Real Estate Departments of Seyfarth's Washington, DC office, discuss the various bills pending before Congress that would impact the legalization of both adult use and medical cannabis, as well as a discussion of how legalization of cannabis across certain states has affected employers.

In part one, Scott and Jennifer discuss marijuana legislation at the state level, and how that affects employers, with a particular focus on testing and reasonable accommodations.

In part two, Scott and Stanley discuss federal legislation related to cannabis, what said legislation would do, and the chance of said legislation passing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.