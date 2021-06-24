ARTICLE

As cannabis is legalized on a state-by-state basis, individual states are creating their own cannabis testing requirements to ensure consumer safety, and many of these requirements differ from one state to the next. Perkins Coie associate Michael Bleicher is joined by Alena Rodriguez, Managing Director of Rm3 Labs, a leading cannabis testing laboratory in Colorado. During the podcast, Michael and Alena discuss the different testing guidelines for marijuana and hemp as well as new testing for delta-8 and delta-10. Alena also shares her thoughts on the role for state labs in a post descheduling world.

Listen to Cannabis Lab Testing and Standards Post De-Scheduling: A Conversation with Alena Rodriguez on Spreaker.

Note that all episodes are available on Apple, Google and Spotify.

