The Cuomo administration and New York lawmakers will delay the confirmation of cannabis regulator appointments until a special session after the June primary, POLITICO's Anna Gronewold and David Giambusso report. The nominees remain a mystery as the widely expected pick to lead the new Office of Cannabis Management, Cuomo's cannabis czar Norman Birenbaum, apparently has fallen out of favor amid pushback from some advocates and lawmakers.

