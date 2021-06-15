Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Connecticut's legislature will hold a special session to decide on legalization. Mississippi's governor backs medical marijuana. Delaware teeters on the edge of legalizing adult-use cannabis. The NFL will award $1 million in grants to research alternative to opioids for pain management. And finally, you can join the tiny house craze by building your home out of hempcrete.

CONNECTICUT

Which state will legalize cannabis next? The safest bet would be Connecticut. But the road to adult-use never does run smooth. Although a legalization measure passed the state's Senate this week, Republicans in the state's House threatened to filibuster the bill. So it's off to a special session, where the House Speaker insists the measure will pass by the end of the month.

MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) expressed support for medical marijuana in the state this week. Recognizing "the will of the voters," he said he wants the legislature to enact a cannabis program in the state quickly.

DELAWARE

Although less likely to legalize than Connecticut, Delaware could go green this year. Since the bill under consideration imposes a tax on sales, it needs a three-fifths majority to pass. Even if the legislature passes the bill, which is no sure thing, the governor may veto it.

NFL RESEARCH GRANT

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association will give $1 million to fund up to five research studies on pain management and the effect of cannabinoids on elite football player performance. The deadline for proposals is July 31; funding will be awarded in December of this year.

AND FINALLY

Are you looking for a new home, but the housing market right now is too daunting? Well, if you've got a spare $26,900 (plus taxes and shipping), you can get a DIY kit to build a tiny house/backyard cabin. The best part? It's made out of hempcrete! All it takes is a week's worth of time, some basic power tools and a group of handy friends.

