Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Sales of adult-use marijuana will begin in January in Montana. A new bill would force the FDA to implement CBD regulations. Mississippi voters are unhappy over the court ruling on medical marijuana. Connecticut and Rhode Island may join their New England neighbors in legalizing cannabis. And finally, it's cicada season in the mid-Atlantic.

montana

Adult-use sales begin in January 2022, under the new law establishing a recreational marijuana market in Montana. Although this pushes the deadline established by the ballot initiative back by three months, reaction to the law is generally positive. The law sets limits on the number of plants residents can cultivate at home, and on the amount of THC in retail products.

cbd regulations

Three Senators introduced a bill directing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to promulgate rules for the CBD industry. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Rand Paul (R-KY) believe that the lack of agency guidance hampers the legitimate CBD industry and causes confusion for consumers.

mississippi

As we reported last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court recently ruled that the state's ballot initiative process is unconstitutional. This means the medical marijuana program backed by a majority of voters has been thrown out. This isn't sitting well with the electorate, who support a special session of the legislature to enact a medical cannabis program. Further bulletins as events warrant.

connecticut and rhode island

Moving to New England, could two more states legalize adult-use marijuana? The clock is ticking in Connecticut, where the legislative session ends on June 9. House members hope to reach agreement this week and move a bill to the Senate next week.

As for Rhode Island, time isn't quite as short there, but the momentum doesn't seem as strong either. A new bill, emphasizing social equity, may gain some traction.

If both states legalized, (note: a BIG if), that would leave New Hampshire as the only states in the region without an adult-use market. A recent poll found the support for legalization was higher than support for the anti-legalization governor.

and finally

The only topic capable of distracting DC residents from the weather this time of year is the emergence of Brood X cicadas. Tunneling up from the ground every 17 years, these bugs with the beady red eyes take over much of the area, shedding their exo-skeletons and keeping up a background hum that resembles a buzz saw, but less melodious. They live only a short time, and they spend their few days on the lookout for love. It's a bizarre life cycle, made even more weird by a fungus containing psilocybin that attacks the males.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.