Perkins Coie senior counsel Andrew Kline is joined by Andrew Freedman, Colorado's first cannabis czar under Governor Hickenlooper and current Executive Director of the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR). Andrew's role in developing a successful operating model for cannabis regulation and stakeholder collaboration was identified as one of the reasons for the State of Colorado's success in implementing adult-use cannabis legalization by the Brookings Institution. Throughout the podcast, Andrew provides his perspective on how various players in the cannabis industry would be impacted by federal legalization and why the industry needs to come together to move legalization forward.

