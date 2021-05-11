ARTICLE

On February 8, 2021, leading cannabis businesses, associations and advocacy organizations launched the U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC), a nonprofit organization focused on advancing social equity and advocating for state and federal cannabis reform.

The coalition will advocate for the descheduling and legalization of cannabis. Additionally, the USCC aims to fight for restorative justice in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by dated state and federal policies. The USCC will become a leading resource for cannabis policy change across the country and will support the creation of an inclusive and well-regulated cannabis industry.

The USCC coalition is made up of the top leading voices in the modern cannabis industry. Husch Blackwell is proud to be among the founding members of the USCC coalition.

