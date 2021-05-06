On March 3, 2021, Perkins Coie partner Barak Cohen moderated a panel to discuss the future of the cannabis industry. Panelists included Michelle Rutter Friberg, Deputy Director of Government Relations at the National Cannabis Industry Association, Steve Hawkins, Executive Director of the Marijuana Policy Project, Yoko Miyashita, Chief Executive Officer of Leafly, and Andrew Kline, Senior Counsel of Perkins Coie and former public policy director for the National Cannabis Industry Association. Our latest podcast provides a recap of the discussion related to state legalization and the private sector perspective.

Listen to The Future of Cannabis: State Legalization and Private Sector Perspective on Spreaker.

Note that all episodes are available on Apple, Google and Spotify.

