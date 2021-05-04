Welcome to our weekly roundup of CBD and hemp-related legal and regulatory news:

A study explored the pain-reducing effects of CBD as well as the impact of the placebo effect on pain outcomes. The study found CBD and expectancies for receiving CBD don't appear to reduce experimental pain intensity but do make the pain feel less unpleasant. The data showed improvements in pain measures caused by the pharmacological effects of CBD and the psychological effects of just expecting they had gotten CBD, which the researchers called "remarkable and surprising". Health Europa

A study found CBD may have vasodilatory effects in human and rat arteries, however more studies are needed to determine the effects of CBD on cardiovascular conditions. The authors suggest CBD may improve a person's blood flow, as it widens their blood vessels. Additionally, a different study explored the effects of a single dose of CBD oil in healthy participants. The authors found it lowered blood pressure in individuals who were at rest and those under stress. Medical News Today

A report examined 3,000 CBD products from 136 companies and found 42% were tested for potency and 13% were able to provide documentation they tested nearly all their products for detectable levels of contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides or microbial content. In some cases, researchers say the results do exist but weren't accessible enough through their websites, which extends to the consumer as well. The report found smaller brands fared better – those offering seven products or less were significantly more likely to test most of their products for both potency and purity when compared with companies offering 40 or more products. Nutra Ingredients

Delta-8 THC offers the hemp industry commercial promise, but as delta-8 products increasingly land on store shelves and online shopping carts, they're also inviting legislative scrutiny. So far, delta-8 THC provoked bans in 12 states, including Alaska, Ariz., Ark., Colo., Del., Ky., Idaho, Iowa, Miss., Mont., R.I. and Utah. Meanwhile, legislative bans are brewing in other states, including N.D., Ala. and Ore. The U.S. Hemp Authority, which certifies hemp products, recently decided not to certify delta-8. Meanwhile, Fla. lawmakers are moving in the opposite direction, and established a legal framework for delta-8. Erica Stark, ED of the National Hemp Association, describes delta-8 as complicated. Delta-8 is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. The most famous cannabinoid, delta-9 THC, is the compound in cannabis that tends to get people high. Hemp Grower

