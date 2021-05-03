Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Legislation to implement cannabis legalization moves forward in Montana. Florida's ballot initiative runs into trouble. The South Dakota Supreme Court heard oral argument in the lawsuit seeking to overturn legalization. The NFL won't test for marijuana use in the off-season. And finally, will we see hemp at the United States Botanic Garden?

MONTANA

We begin today's post in Big Sky country. Montana was one of several states to legalize cannabis through a ballot initiative last year, and legislators have been working on legislation to implement the initiative. As we've reported before, the path has not always been smooth. Finally, the legislature sent a bill to the governor earlier this week, which he is expected to pass.

FLORIDA

Florida's chances for a ballot initiative took a hit this week. The state's Supreme Court ruled that language proposed by Make It Legal Florida failed to inform voters that cannabis is illegal under federal law and would remain illegal, even if the ballot initiative passed. So it's back to the drawing board for legalization supporters.

SOUTH DAKOTA

The continuing saga that is South Dakota's path to legalization took another turn this week. The state's Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on whether Amendment A is unconstitutional and should be struck down. Opponents of the measure, including Governor Kristi Noem (R), claim that the initiative contains more than one subject, and thus cannot stand. No word on when we can expect a ruling.

NFL DRUG TESTING

NFL players are free to smoke a joint or eat a brownie this off-season, as the league has announced they will not be testing for THC until the preseason. The policy is part of the collective bargaining agreement negotiated last year.

AND FINALLY

Rep. Eleanor Holmes North (D-DC), along with Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) would like to see some hemp on display at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The three sent a letter to the institution recently, noting that hemp is now legal, and has a long history of use in the country. Rep. Norton suggested it might find a home in the "Medicinal Plants" section.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

