2 July 2024

GHJ's Media Clips Podcast: Production Tax Credits Around The World

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Film and television production in 2024 extends far beyond Hollywood — many productions now take place in Atlanta, Toronto and Vancouver in North America and across the U.K. This shift has largely been driven by the availability of tax incentives.

On this episode of the Media Clips Podcast, GHJ Entertainment Practice Leader Ilan Haimoff speaks to three experts who work in these key regions:

  • Canada: Edwards Creative Law Managing Partner Mark Edwards
  • U.K.: FLB Accountants Director Lloyd Gunton
  • Atlanta: Barnes & Thornburg Partner Stephen Weizenecker

In this discussion, each expert highlights key financial considerations and how tax incentives and economic conditions have shaped the production ecosystem in their respective regions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Stephen G. Weizenecker
