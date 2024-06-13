Attorney Matthew Kiefer appeared on WBUR's Radio Boston program to discuss how to re-think zoning, a concept from Idea City: How to Make Boston More Livable, Equitable, and Resilient (UMASS Press, 2023), alongside David Gamble, Boston Globe columnist Renée Loth, and urban planner Ted Landsmark. The group engaged in a lively conversation around a range of issues affecting the City and its inhabitants.

"Zoning is the hidden source code of citymaking."

