13 June 2024

Radio Boston - "Idea City": Top Boston Thinkers On City's Present And Future (Podcast)

Attorney Matthew Kiefer appeared on WBUR's Radio Boston program to discuss how to re-think zoning, a concept from Idea City: How to Make Boston More Livable, Equitable, and Resilient (UMASS Press, 2023), alongside David Gamble, Boston Globe columnist Renée Loth, and urban planner Ted Landsmark. The group engaged in a lively conversation around a range of issues affecting the City and its inhabitants.

Click here to listen.

"Zoning is the hidden source code of citymaking."

Matthew J. Kiefer
